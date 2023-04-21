Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Vlorë County, Albania

Vlora
140
Orikum
18
Bashkia Sarande
7
Himare
5
Sarande
5
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 149,000
Apartment in the center of Vlora Apartment 2 + 1 in the Skela area of the city of Vlorë…
2 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 130,000
Fully furnished apartment for sale in Lungomare Vlore. The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room apartment in Radhime, Albania
1 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 99,000
Fully furnished apartment for sale next to the beach in Radhime 15 km from city of Vlora. Th…
2 room apartment in Radhime, Albania
2 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 140,000
Fully furnished two bedrooms apartment with sea view for sale in Radhime + garage for 2 cars

Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
