Realting.com
Albania
Southern Albania
Vlorë County
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Vlorë County, Albania
268 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Himare, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
1 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
7 Floor
€ 56,000
1 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 108,000
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
109 m²
€ 128,000
The house is 109 m2 and has 300 m2 of land. It is divided into 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a …
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
42 m²
€ 45,000
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near "Ali Demi" Highschoool.It is organised in one room w…
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
44 m²
3 Floor
€ 67,000
Super apartment for sale in one of the best areas of Orikum, the apartment is 1+1 and is div…
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
44 m²
3 Floor
€ 67,000
Super apartment for sale in one of the best areas of Orikum, the apartment is 1+1 and is div…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
78 m²
2 Floor
€ 92,800
Apartment 2+1 for sale located in a new high quality construction.The apartament is position…
Apartment
Ceprat, Albania
900 000 m²
€ 99,000
For sale are 7 plots of land with a total area of 900,000 m2. Ideal for agritourism or for s…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
112 m²
4 Floor
€ 130,000
SALE Apartment 2+2+1 Vlore The apartment has a total area of 112 square meters and is locat…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
74 m²
1 Floor
€ 100,000
Super apartament 2+1 in one of the most beautiful area of vlora Apartment 2+1 for sale ,pos…
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
61 m²
5 Floor
€ 68,000
Apartment for sale in Orikum, located in the center of the city and very close to the sea. T…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
103 m²
7 Floor
€ 229,900
Do you want to be the owner of an apartment in the best area of Vlora? Pay attention to our …
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
84 m²
4 Floor
€ 105,000
Apartment 2+1 for sale in Cold Water area, with a fantastic view of the sea, unfurnished. T…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
103 m²
4 Floor
€ 128,750
Apartment 2+1 for sale located in a new high quality construction.Perfect location,in one of…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
74 m²
7 Floor
€ 66,600
Sale new apartment 1+1 near boulevard in Vlore GREAT location for living GREAT options for…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
129 m²
3 Floor
€ 256,000
Apartment for sale in the most sought-after area in Lungomare promenade,, with a modern and…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
121 m²
7 Floor
€ 157,300
Apartment for sale 2+1 in the area of Lungomare, in the second line of construction, near th…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
120 m²
€ 88,000
The house is located 2 min walk from the sea..Good and quiet neighborhood.It consists 120m2…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
56 m²
3 Floor
€ 45,000
Apartment 1+1 is located in a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood , 10 minutes walk to the …
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
450 m²
€ 668,900
For Sale! Villa in Vlore! The villa is made in a modern European style, perfectly keeping th…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
58 m²
8 Floor
€ 86,250
Apartment 1+1 for sale,positioned on the 8th floor of a new high quality building recently f…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
85 m²
8 Floor
€ 126,750
Apartment 2+1 with side sea view for sale,positioned on the 8th floor of a new high quality …
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
80 m²
€ 60,000
Villa for sale in one of the quietest areas of Vlora. It has an area of 71 m2 on the first f…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
338 m²
2 Floor
€ 144,800
Do you want to become the owner of a huge apartment (store, office, mini hotel) in a perspec…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
132 m²
3 Floor
€ 132,000
Apartment 2+1 in one of the most beautiful hills of the city of Vlora with a fantastic view…
Apartment
Panaje, Albania
135 m²
€ 170,000
Villa for sale in one of the most beautiful villages of the city of Vlora, only three kilome…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
126 m²
8 Floor
€ 244,000
For Sale!!! VIP apartment Lungo Mare Vlore!!! Great solution for living in a resort town wit…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
122 m²
6 Floor
€ 183,000
Super option! Apartment with a straight sea view and a great location.Apartment 1+1 at first…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
68 m²
2 Floor
€ 95,032
Apartment 1+1 for sale ,positioned in the 2nd floor of a new building under construction loc…
