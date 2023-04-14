Albania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Albania
New houses in Albania
All new buildings in Albania
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Albania
Residential
Apartment in Albania
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Albania
Villa
Land in Albania
Luxury Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Albania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Albania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Albania
Southern Albania
Vlorë County
Residential properties for sale in Vlorë County, Albania
Vlora
42
Orikum
16
Bashkia Sarande
9
Sarande
7
Himare
3
Clear all
236 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
1 100 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 85,000
Apartments for sale in a new building, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 near the sea with a large balcony in the…
House
Vlora, Albania
359 m²
€ 259,000
House with sea view in Kuzum Baba House in Vlora area of Kuzum Baba. The total area of the …
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 69,000
Apartment in Vlora near Gamma Market Furnished apartment 1 +1 in Vlora near Gamma Market. T…
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 99,000
House
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 25,000
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 69,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Orikum, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
€ 57,000
Large apartment in the city of Orikum Apartment 2 + 1 is located in the small town of Oriku…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 56,000
Apartment in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in the Parcelanosa store area in Vlore. Seventh floor. T…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
1 Floor
€ 46,000
Apartment in Choli area, Vlora Apartment 2 + 1, first floor, area according to the certific…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 96,300
Apartment with expensive renovation in Vlore Beautiful, bright 2+1 apartment in Vlore. The …
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 50,000
Apartment in a new building in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in a new building in the Transbalkanik…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 44,000
Apartment in Motta cafe area in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in the Motta cafe area of Vlorë.…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
€ 52,000
Apartment in a new building in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in a new building in the Transbalkanik…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 62,000
Apartment in Lungo Mare, Vlorë Apartment 1 + 1 in the Lungo Mare area of the city of…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 51,000
Apartment near the mosque in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in the Mosque area of the city of Vlor&e…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 46,000
Apartment in the theater area in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in the city of Vlorë. The area …
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
€ 55,000
Studio apartment with sea view in the city of Vlorë The area of the studio apartment i…
3 room house
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
€ 114,000
House in Novoselye area, Vlorë House 3 + 1 + 2 (3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, 1 storage room)…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 81,000
Apartment in Lungo Mare, Vlorë Apartment 1 + 1 in the Lungo Mare area of the city of…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 54,000
Apartment in a new building near the music school in Vlora Apartment 1+1 in Vlore. The area…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
€ 162,000
Luxurious apartment with sea view in Vlore Luxurious apartments with a private entrance in …
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 139,000
Luxurious apartment with sea view in Vlore Luxurious apartments with a private entrance in …
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
124 m²
€ 149,000
Apartment in the center of Vlora Apartment 2 + 1 in the Skela area of the city of Vlorë…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 128,000
Apartment in Radima area, Vlorë Apartment 1 + 1 in the Radima District of the city of …
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 53,000
Apartment in a new building in Vlore Apartment 1+1 is located in the Transbalkanika area of…
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
3 Floor
€ 55,500
Sale of a secondary apartment in Vlore. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 65,000
1 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 89,000
Apartment with direct sea view in Radhime Apartment 1 + 1 in the town of Radhime with direc…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
10/11 Floor
€ 56,000
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 95,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map