Villas for sale in Vlora, Albania

Villa 3 room villain Vlora, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Vlora, Albania
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 6 room villain Vlora, Albania
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 310,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 4 room villain Vlora, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 105,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 3 room villain Vlora, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 82,000
Private house 3 + 1 Vlora. Large, well-lit spaces. Well furnished. With yard where you can r…

Properties features in Vlora, Albania

