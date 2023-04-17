Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Vlora

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Vlora, Albania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartmentin Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
383 m²
€ 388,940
Three storey villa for sale located in Orikum,in a quiet area only 5 minutes away from the s…
1 room studio apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 3 Floor
€ 54,159
Sale of a secondary apartment in Vlore. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 44,721
Apartment in Golem district, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Golem district of Durrëm…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 85,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 +2 in Albania city Durres. Plazhi area …
Apartmentin Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
58 m² 2 Floor
€ 59,420
The apartment is located very close to the sea in a very quiet area. With a large parking av…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 5 Floor
€ 50,455
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location,…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 6/5 Floor
€ 63,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 68,065
Sea view apartment in Beach area, Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in Albania city of Durres. The apa…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 57,369
Apartment in Shkembi Kavaye area, Durres Apartment 2+1, Shkembi Kavaje. First residential f…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 104,348
Large apartment with veranda in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 +2 in the cent…
Apartmentin Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
109 m² 5 Floor
€ 110,877
Become the owner of an apartment in the most perspective city of Albania - Vlora. Apartment…
3 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 195,000
Apartment with a sea view in Durres Apartment for sale 3 +1 +2 in the district of Volga, Du…

Properties features in Vlora, Albania

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir