Realting.com
Albania
Southern Albania
Vlorë County
Vlora
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
383 m²
€ 388,940
Three storey villa for sale located in Orikum,in a quiet area only 5 minutes away from the s…
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
3 Floor
€ 54,159
Sale of a secondary apartment in Vlore. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
€ 44,721
Apartment in Golem district, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Golem district of Durrëm…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
€ 85,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 +2 in Albania city Durres. Plazhi area …
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
58 m²
2 Floor
€ 59,420
The apartment is located very close to the sea in a very quiet area. With a large parking av…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
5 Floor
€ 50,455
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location,…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
6/5 Floor
€ 63,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 68,065
Sea view apartment in Beach area, Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in Albania city of Durres. The apa…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 57,369
Apartment in Shkembi Kavaye area, Durres Apartment 2+1, Shkembi Kavaje. First residential f…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 104,348
Large apartment with veranda in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 +2 in the cent…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
109 m²
5 Floor
€ 110,877
Become the owner of an apartment in the most perspective city of Albania - Vlora. Apartment…
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 195,000
Apartment with a sea view in Durres Apartment for sale 3 +1 +2 in the district of Volga, Du…
