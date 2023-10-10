Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Vlora
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Vlora, Albania

2 room house with furniture, with mountain view, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
2 room house with furniture, with mountain view, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
€30,000

