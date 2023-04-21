Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Albania
  Southern Albania
  Vlorë County
  Vlora
  Houses

Houses for sale in Vlora, Albania

House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
359 m²
€ 259,000
House with sea view in Kuzum Baba House in Vlora area of Kuzum Baba. The total area of the …
2 room house in Vlora, Albania
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 99,000
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,000
Villa 3 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Vlora, Albania
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 175,000
8 room house in Vlora, Albania
8 room house
Vlora, Albania
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
Villa 6 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 310,000
8 room house in Vlora, Albania
8 room house
Vlora, Albania
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 355 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 265,000
2 room house in Vlora, Albania
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 68,000
Villa 4 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 105,000
Villa 3 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 82,000
Private house 3 + 1 Vlora. Large, well-lit spaces. Well furnished. With yard where you can r…

Properties features in Vlora, Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
