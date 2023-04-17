Albania
Realting.com
Albania
Southern Albania
Vlorë County
Vlora
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Vlora, Albania
32 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 69,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 65,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
10/11 Floor
€ 56,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 95,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 32,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 80,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
8/8 Floor
€ 156,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 98,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
4 Floor
€ 60,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location,…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
8/7 Floor
€ 70,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
6/5 Floor
€ 63,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 43,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 110,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 120,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
175 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 105,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 114,700
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 107,000
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
107 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 115,000
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 93,000
3 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
123 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 74,000
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 87,000
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
127 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 106,000
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 44,000
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 41,000
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 45,000
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 199,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 93,000
Apartment for sale in the Vlore waterfront area. With ample spaces. Quiet area. Influenced b…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 118,000
Apartment 2+1. Well lit by the sun. Pleasantly furnished. With ample spaces. Quiet area
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale 1 + 1 in lungo mare, first line. The apartment is furnished with all cond…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
137 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 130,000
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 Vlora. Large space. Furnished house with two bathrooms. With large …
