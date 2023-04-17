Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Vlora
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Vlora, Albania

32 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 69,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 65,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 56,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 95,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 32,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 80,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 156,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 98,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 4 Floor
€ 60,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location,…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 8/7 Floor
€ 70,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 6/5 Floor
€ 63,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 43,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 110,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 120,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
4 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 175 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 105,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 114,700
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 107,000
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 115,000
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 93,000
3 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
3 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 74,000
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 87,000
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 106,000
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 44,000
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 41,000
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 45,000
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 199,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 93,000
Apartment for sale in the Vlore waterfront area. With ample spaces. Quiet area. Influenced b…
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 118,000
Apartment 2+1. Well lit by the sun. Pleasantly furnished. With ample spaces. Quiet area
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale 1 + 1 in lungo mare, first line. The apartment is furnished with all cond…
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 137 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 130,000
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 Vlora. Large space. Furnished house with two bathrooms. With large …

Properties features in Vlora, Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
