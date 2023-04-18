Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Tirana County
  5. Tirana Municipally
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Tirana Municipally, Albania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana Municipally, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2 Floor
€ 170,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Tirana . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loc…
3 room apartmentin Lanabregas-Shtepeza, Albania
3 room apartment
Lanabregas-Shtepeza, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 150,000
Spacious apartment, 4 rooms 2 bathrooms. Apartmnet is facing south and has sun light all day

Properties features in Tirana Municipally, Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir