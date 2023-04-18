Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tirana Municipally, Albania

3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana Municipally, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2 Floor
€ 170,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Tirana . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loc…
3 room apartmentin Lanabregas-Shtepeza, Albania
3 room apartment
Lanabregas-Shtepeza, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 150,000
Spacious apartment, 4 rooms 2 bathrooms. Apartmnet is facing south and has sun light all day
3 room housein Lunder, Albania
3 room house
Lunder, Albania
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 189 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 430,000
With in a residential complex of detached houses, 24/7 protected perimeter and door keeper. …

