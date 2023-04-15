Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Tirana County

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Tirana County, Albania

Tirana
39
Tirana Municipally
3
Farke
2
Kavaje
2
Bashkia Rrogozhine
1
Vaqarr
1
9 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 6 Floor
€ 53,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3 Floor
€ 48,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3 Floor
€ 45,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
2 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
2 room apartment
Golem, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 7 Floor
€ 57,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 40,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city . Furniture and household appliances are all inclu…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 44,000
Sale of an apartment in Golem. Apartment with repair, scout and bright. The advantage of thi…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 121 m² 4 Floor
€ 260,000
Apartment for sale 2+1 in Delijorgji Complex! Super apartment for sale 2+1, in the Delijo…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 105 m² 7 Floor
€ 250,000
The apartment is located on Kavaje street, near the Church. It is organized by a living roo…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 227,800
2+1+2 apartment for sale in Lake Land in Farke! Lakeland, located near Farkes Lake, is on…

Properties features in Tirana County, Albania

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
