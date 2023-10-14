Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Tirana County
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Tirana County, Albania

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage with Online tour in Golem, Albania
Cottage with Online tour
Golem, Albania
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
€469,200

Properties features in Tirana County, Albania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir