  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Tirana County
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tirana County, Albania

Tirana
38
Kavaje
2
Tirana Municipally
2
Bashkia Rrogozhine
1
Farke
1
Vaqarr
1
3 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 6 Floor
€ 39,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem. Furniture is included in the price, if desired, you …
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 55,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
2 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
2 room apartment
Golem, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 4 Floor
€ 54,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem. Furniture, household appliances - all included in th…

