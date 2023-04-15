Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Tirana County
  5. Apartments for sale

Lake Apartments for sale in Tirana County, Albania

Tirana
38
Kavaje
2
Tirana Municipally
2
Bashkia Rrogozhine
1
Farke
1
Vaqarr
1
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² Number of floors 5
€ 135,000
Open space premises with possibility to be used as business or living premises with surface …

