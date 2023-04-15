Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tirana County, Albania

2 room apartmentin Vaqarr, Albania
2 room apartment
Vaqarr, Albania
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 4 Floor
€ 350,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Tirana . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loc…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 6 Floor
€ 53,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 9 Floor
€ 96,300
Sale of a building apartment in Tirana . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3 Floor
€ 48,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
2 room apartmentin Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana Municipally, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2 Floor
€ 170,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Tirana . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loc…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 2 Floor
€ 50,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 4 Floor
€ 46,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 85 m² 5 Floor
€ 155,000
• 1+1 Apartment for sale between Embassies Block and Bogdaneve Street, on the 5th resid…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 103 m² 8 Floor
€ 220,000
Apartment 2+1+Post Parking! Location: Rruga e Kavaje, behind the Catholic Church. Floor: 8, …
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 134 m² 2 Floor
€ 227,800
Lakeland, located near Farkes Lake, is one of the newest residences in the area, consisting …
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 117 m² 3 Floor
€ 176,000
LUXURY APARTMENT 2+1+2 IN FRONT OF KRISTAL CENTER❗ Luxury 2+1 apartment for sale in front…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 96 m² 4 Floor
€ 120,000
2+1 fully furnished apartment for sale at Grand Gallery. The apartment has ample space and i…
1 room apartmentin Dajt, Albania
1 room apartment
Dajt, Albania
1 bath 86 m² 6 Floor
€ 70,000
1+1 apartment in the Fresk area. Total area 85.62 m2 of which 74.8 m2 are net. Currently, th…
2 room apartmentin Kashar, Albania
2 room apartment
Kashar, Albania
1 bath 100 m² 8 Floor
€ 75,000
2+1 apartment for sale in Univers City! The Univers City complex will offer high quality con…
1 room apartmentin Farke, Albania
1 room apartment
Farke, Albania
1 bath 63 m² 4 Floor
€ 86,000
The residential block "Kodra e Diellit" is located in the middle of greenery, clea…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 74 m² 2 Floor
€ 125,000
Apartment for sale near December 21, at the beginning of Frosina Plaku street. The apar…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 115 m² 6 Floor
€ 125,000
In Yzberisht, Near Eco Market, 2+1 Apartment For Sale, Totally Invested. The apartment with …
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 124 m² 3 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale is the third floor of a private villa in Rr. Similar to Mecca in Allias. The apartm…
3 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
3 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 220 m² 6 Floor
€ 315,000
Penthouse in Lake Dry for sale! The penthouse is located in one of the quietest areas of Tir…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 74 m² 6 Floor
€ 75,000
The apartment has a very regular layout with sun and natural lighting throughout the day, id…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 52 m² 5 Floor
€ 60,000
In the area of Xhamllik, on the edge of the main road, we offer a 1+1 apartment for sale. Th…
3 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
3 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 122 m² 8 Floor
€ 195,000
3+1+2 bathroom apartment for sale near Square 21, December 21! The apartment is organized b…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3 Floor
€ 45,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 4 Floor
€ 35,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem .The advantage of this apartment is its location, as …
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4 Floor
€ 40,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture is included in the price, if desired, you…
2 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
2 room apartment
Golem, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 52,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3 Floor
€ 53,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 3 Floor
€ 58,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 6 Floor
€ 39,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem. Furniture is included in the price, if desired, you …
2 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
2 room apartment
Golem, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 5 Floor
€ 60,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…

