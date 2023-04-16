Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tirana, Albania

39 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 9 Floor
€ 96,300
Sale of a building apartment in Tirana . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 85 m² 5 Floor
€ 155,000
• 1+1 Apartment for sale between Embassies Block and Bogdaneve Street, on the 5th resid…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 103 m² 8 Floor
€ 220,000
Apartment 2+1+Post Parking! Location: Rruga e Kavaje, behind the Catholic Church. Floor: 8, …
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 134 m² 2 Floor
€ 227,800
Lakeland, located near Farkes Lake, is one of the newest residences in the area, consisting …
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 117 m² 3 Floor
€ 176,000
LUXURY APARTMENT 2+1+2 IN FRONT OF KRISTAL CENTER❗ Luxury 2+1 apartment for sale in front…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 96 m² 4 Floor
€ 120,000
2+1 fully furnished apartment for sale at Grand Gallery. The apartment has ample space and i…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 74 m² 2 Floor
€ 125,000
Apartment for sale near December 21, at the beginning of Frosina Plaku street. The apar…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 115 m² 6 Floor
€ 125,000
In Yzberisht, Near Eco Market, 2+1 Apartment For Sale, Totally Invested. The apartment with …
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 124 m² 3 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale is the third floor of a private villa in Rr. Similar to Mecca in Allias. The apartm…
3 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
3 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 220 m² 6 Floor
€ 315,000
Penthouse in Lake Dry for sale! The penthouse is located in one of the quietest areas of Tir…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 74 m² 6 Floor
€ 75,000
The apartment has a very regular layout with sun and natural lighting throughout the day, id…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 52 m² 5 Floor
€ 60,000
In the area of Xhamllik, on the edge of the main road, we offer a 1+1 apartment for sale. Th…
3 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
3 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 122 m² 8 Floor
€ 195,000
3+1+2 bathroom apartment for sale near Square 21, December 21! The apartment is organized b…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 108 m² 2 Floor
€ 135,000
In the area of "Oxhak", a super apartment for sale, invested in details, typology …
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 67 m² 4 Floor
€ 120,000
2+1 apartment for sale in Selvia, close to the new market, next to the "Halili" co…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 68 m² 5 Floor
€ 110,000
1+1+ Studio apartment for sale on Myslym Shyri street. The apartment is located on the 5th …
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 88 m² 2 Floor
€ 300,000
Luxury 1+1 apartment for sale in the Park Gate complex. Located near Tirana Lake Park, on El…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 130 m² 8 Floor
€ 234,000
We offer a 2+1+2 apartment for sale in the most popular complex of the moment "Square21…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 60 m² 6 Floor
€ 63,400
The area of ​​Oxhak, with the new investments in the construction of complexes, is receiving…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 90 m² 6 Floor
€ 103,000
We are selling an apartment 2+1+2 bathrooms near "Xenfize Keko" Street, in Porcela…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 66 m² 6 Floor
€ 165,000
The Block area is one of the most frequented areas in the city of Tirana. Very close to Stat…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 113 m² 3 Floor
€ 115,000
2+1 typology apartment for sale with an area of ​​113 m2 on "Dritan Hoxha" street,…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 68 m² 3 Floor
€ 97,000
1+1 apartment in the former Electric Market! The apartment is located in a building in th…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 125 m² 6 Floor
€ 250,000
The apartment is located on the 5th residential floor, and is organized into 2 bedrooms with…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 74 m² 2 Floor
€ 120,000
1+1 apartment for sale on the second residential floor, in a new building, with elevator.&nb…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 121 m² 4 Floor
€ 260,000
Apartment for sale 2+1 in Delijorgji Complex! Super apartment for sale 2+1, in the Delijo…
1 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1 bath 66 m² 6 Floor
€ 165,000
1+1 Apartment for sale in the Block area! The Block area is one of the most frequented ar…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 78 m² 6 Floor
€ 120,000
2+1 APARTMENT NEAR DURRES STREET! The apartment is located on Durres street near Ambasa…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
2+1+2 APARTMENT FOR SALE NEAR AIR ALBANIA STADIUM! The apartment is located in one of the…
2 room apartmentin Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
2 bath 105 m² 7 Floor
€ 250,000
The apartment is located on Kavaje street, near the Church. It is organized by a living roo…

