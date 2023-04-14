Albania
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Southern Albania, Albania
Vlora
1
Penthouse
2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
216 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 300,000
Luxury penthouse for sale in Vlora. This wonderful apartment is located on the 6th floor of …
Penthouse 2 rooms
Orikum, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 160,000
Brand new apartment for sale in Radhime beach, a small resort located about 15 km in south o…
