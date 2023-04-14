Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

Vlora
10
Pogradec
1
15 properties total found
Housein Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
359 m²
€ 259,000
House with sea view in Kuzum Baba House in Vlora area of Kuzum Baba. The total area of the …
2 room housein Vlora, Albania
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 99,000
Housein Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,000
3 room housein Vlora, Albania
3 room house
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 114,000
House in Novoselye area, Vlorë House 3 + 1 + 2 (3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, 1 storage room)…
Villa 3 room villain Vlora, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Vlora, Albania
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 175,000
Villa 2 room villain Bestrove, Albania
Villa 2 room villa
Bestrove, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 75,000
8 room housein Vlora, Albania
8 room house
Vlora, Albania
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 6 room villain Vlora, Albania
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 310,000
8 room housein Vlora, Albania
8 room house
Vlora, Albania
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 355 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 265,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Vlora, Albania
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 68,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Pogradec, Albania
4 room house
Pogradec, Albania
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 400,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 4 room villain Vlora, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 105,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 3 room villain Vlora, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 82,000
Private house 3 + 1 Vlora. Large, well-lit spaces. Well furnished. With yard where you can r…
Villa 4 room villain Vlora, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 250,000
Villa for sale in Vlora. Two storye villa located in Tragjas village about 15 km from Vlora …
Villa 6 room villain Vlora, Albania
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 265 m² Number of floors 2
€ 360,000
Villa for sale in 7 pallatet with a land area of ​​800 m2 and two buildings The first buildi…

