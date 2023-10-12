Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Southern Albania
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Southern Albania, Albania

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Dhermi, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Dermi, for sale duplex, built-up area of 185 m2.  The villa consists of: living room, kitche…
€375,000

Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir