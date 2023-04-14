Albania
Realting.com
Albania
Southern Albania
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Southern Albania, Albania
Vlora
32
Orikum
16
Bashkia Sarande
9
Sarande
7
Himare
3
Lushnja
1
Roskovec
1
15 properties total found
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
1 100 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 85,000
Apartments for sale in a new building, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 near the sea with a large balcony in the…
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
€ 55,000
Studio apartment with sea view in the city of Vlorë The area of the studio apartment i…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
124 m²
€ 149,000
Apartment in the center of Vlora Apartment 2 + 1 in the Skela area of the city of Vlorë…
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
3 Floor
€ 55,500
Sale of a secondary apartment in Vlore. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 bath
80 m²
3 Floor
€ 155,000
1+1 Apartment for sale in the Marina Bay complex, Uji i Tohte, Vlore. The apartment has a s…
2 room apartment
Palase, Albania
2 bath
455 m²
1 Floor
€ 345,000
We sell Apartment 2+1+2 in Green Coast Resort. The apartment is located on the first fl…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
92 m²
3 Floor
€ 180,000
1+1 Apartment for sale in Marina Bay Uji i Tohte Vlora. Apartment with an area of 80m2, a…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 bath
95 m²
8 Floor
€ 110,000
APARTMENT FOR SALE 1+1 NEAR LUNGOMARE VLORE We are selling an apartment in one of the mos…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 130,000
Fully furnished apartment for sale in Lungomare Vlore. The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 99,000
Fully furnished apartment for sale next to the beach in Radhime 15 km from city of Vlora. Th…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
216 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 300,000
Luxury penthouse for sale in Vlora. This wonderful apartment is located on the 6th floor of …
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 154,000
Irea Property has pleasure to introduce this amazing property in the best are in V…
2 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 140,000
Fully furnished two bedrooms apartment with sea view for sale in Radhime + garage for 2 cars
Penthouse 2 rooms
Orikum, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 160,000
Brand new apartment for sale in Radhime beach, a small resort located about 15 km in south o…
2 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 230,000
Brand new penthouse for sale in Radhime beach, a small resort located about 15 km in south o…
