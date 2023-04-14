Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Southern Albania, Albania

2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 149,000
Apartment in the center of Vlora Apartment 2 + 1 in the Skela area of the city of Vlorë…
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 130,000
Fully furnished apartment for sale in Lungomare Vlore. The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room apartmentin Radhime, Albania
1 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 99,000
Fully furnished apartment for sale next to the beach in Radhime 15 km from city of Vlora. Th…
2 room apartmentin Radhime, Albania
2 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 140,000
Fully furnished two bedrooms apartment with sea view for sale in Radhime + garage for 2 cars

