Residential properties for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

241 property total found
Apartmentin Sarande, Albania
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
1 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 85,000
Apartments for sale in a new building, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 near the sea with a large balcony in the…
Housein Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
359 m²
€ 259,000
House with sea view in Kuzum Baba House in Vlora area of Kuzum Baba. The total area of the …
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 69,000
Apartment in Vlora near Gamma Market Furnished apartment 1 +1 in Vlora near Gamma Market. T…
2 room housein Vlora, Albania
2 room house
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 99,000
Housein Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,000
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 69,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Orikum, Albania
2 room apartment
Orikum, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 57,000
Large apartment in the city of Orikum Apartment 2 + 1 is located in the small town of Oriku…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 56,000
Apartment in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in the Parcelanosa store area in Vlore. Seventh floor. T…
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1 Floor
€ 46,000
Apartment in Choli area, Vlora Apartment 2 + 1, first floor, area according to the certific…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 96,300
Apartment with expensive renovation in Vlore Beautiful, bright 2+1 apartment in Vlore. The …
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 50,000
Apartment in a new building in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in a new building in the Transbalkanik…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 44,000
Apartment in Motta cafe area in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in the Motta cafe area of Vlorë.…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 52,000
Apartment in a new building in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in a new building in the Transbalkanik…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 62,000
Apartment in Lungo Mare, Vlorë Apartment 1 + 1 in the Lungo Mare area of ​​the city of…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 51,000
Apartment near the mosque in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in the Mosque area of the city of Vlor&e…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 46,000
Apartment in the theater area in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in the city of Vlorë. The area …
1 room studio apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 55,000
Studio apartment with sea view in the city of Vlorë The area of the studio apartment i…
3 room housein Vlora, Albania
3 room house
Vlora, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 114,000
House in Novoselye area, Vlorë House 3 + 1 + 2 (3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, 1 storage room)…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 81,000
Apartment in Lungo Mare, Vlorë Apartment 1 + 1 in the Lungo Mare area of ​​the city of…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 54,000
Apartment in a new building near the music school in Vlora Apartment 1+1 in Vlore. The area…
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 162,000
Luxurious apartment with sea view in Vlore Luxurious apartments with a private entrance in …
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 139,000
Luxurious apartment with sea view in Vlore Luxurious apartments with a private entrance in …
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 149,000
Apartment in the center of Vlora Apartment 2 + 1 in the Skela area of the city of Vlorë…
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 128,000
Apartment in Radima area, Vlorë Apartment 1 + 1 in the Radima District of the city of …
1 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 53,000
Apartment in a new building in Vlore Apartment 1+1 is located in the Transbalkanika area of…
1 room studio apartmentin Vlora, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 3 Floor
€ 55,500
Sale of a secondary apartment in Vlore. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 65,000
1 room apartmentin Radhime, Albania
1 room apartment
Radhime, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 89,000
Apartment with direct sea view in Radhime Apartment 1 + 1 in the town of Radhime with direc…
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 56,000
2 room apartmentin Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 95,000

Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
