Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Selenice
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Selenice, Albania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house with mountain view, with Online tour in Armen, Albania
2 room house with mountain view, with Online tour
Armen, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Selenitsa Village ( Selenice ), 20 km from Vlera. House residential, large plot with greene…
€91,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir