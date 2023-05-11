Albania
Realting.com
Albania
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Albania
apartments
588
houses
24
Clear all
58 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
84 m²
9
€ 69,000
Apartment 1 + 1 for sale with a balcony and chic sea view, on the Plepa in the Rotondo compl…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
78 m²
€ 85,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale in Albania city of Durres. District Plazhi. …
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
31 m²
€ 45,000
Studio with side sea view in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale in Albania city of Durres.…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
78 m²
2
€ 85,000
Apartment for sale in Albania, the city of Durres. Plaza District 2nd floor with elevator&n…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2
1
80 m²
€ 83,000
Apartments with amazing sea view in Vlore Apartment for sale 1 +1 in Diamond Hill, Vlore. A…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2
1
67 m²
€ 81,000
Apartments in Vlore on the mountain with sea view Apartments for sale 1 +1 on the mountain …
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
84 m²
€ 69,000
Apartment with great sea view in Durres Apartment for sale 1 +1 with balcony and great sea …
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
2
101 m²
€ 79,000
Apartment with great sea view in Durres Apartment for sale 2+1+2 with balcony and great sea…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
1
107 m²
4
€ 110,000
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
3
211 m²
€ 290,000
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
1
100 m²
9
€ 70,000
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2
1
69 m²
8
€ 79,000
1 room apartment
Himare, Albania
1
1
55 m²
2/4
€ 132,000
Drimadhes, apartment for sale with sea view Unit with balcony, 55 meters 2, 132 thousa…
2 room apartment
Sarande, Albania
4
2
135 m²
3
€ 147,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
82 m²
3
€ 45,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1
1
78 m²
9
€ 45,000
Apartment
Sarande, Albania
85 m²
5
€ 110,500
For sale 11 apartments 70m2 + 15m2 balcony in a new building, 1 + 1, 2 + 1 near the sea with…
2 room apartment
Dhermi, Albania
3
1
113 m²
2/5
€ 271,200
2+1 apartment for sale in Santorini Residence with an area of 113 m2, located on the second …
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
1
100 m²
€ 150,000
Sea view apartment in Golem, Durres Apartment with sea view 2 + 1 in the tourist area Golem…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
70 m²
€ 57,000
Apartment in the area of Beach, Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in Albania, the city of Durres is clo…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
74 m²
€ 60,000
Apartment in Beach area, Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in Albania, the city of Durres, close to th…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
1
€ 70,000
Sea view apartment in Beach area, Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in Albania city of Durres. The apa…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
1
104 m²
€ 96,500
Apartment in Shkembi area, Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in the city of Durres, located on the 7th…
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1
1
37 m²
€ 55,000
Studio apartment with sea view in the city of Vlorë The area of the studio apartment i…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
1
76 m²
€ 100,000
Apartment in the center of Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Durres. The area of the …
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4
1
137 m²
€ 350,000
Large luxury apartment in Durres The apartment has been expensively renovated, has Italian …
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3
1
124 m²
€ 149,000
Apartment in the center of Vlora Apartment 2 + 1 in the Skela area of the city of Vlorë…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
75 m²
€ 46,000
Sea view apartment in Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in the Beach area of Durres. The area of the a…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
81 m²
4
€ 58,000
Sale of a secondary apartment. Furniture, household appliances are all included in t…
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2
1
80 m²
3
€ 75,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loc…
