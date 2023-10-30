Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Rashbull
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Rashbull, Albania

House in Rashbull, Albania
House
Rashbull, Albania
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
  ✅Private house for sale near Kasa on the beach, Durres ✅ 220 m2 each floor ✅165,0…
€165,000

Properties features in Rashbull, Albania

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
