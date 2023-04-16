Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rashbull, Albania

1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 5 Floor
€ 63,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 3 Floor
€ 41,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes, tek shinat. A good area, a pleasant pri…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 4 Floor
€ 67,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loc…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3 Floor
€ 75,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loc…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m² 6 Floor
€ 75,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes . A good area, a pleasant price and a con…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 7 Floor
€ 45,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5 Floor
€ 55,000
1 room studio apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Rashbull, Albania
1 bath 35 m² 1 Floor
€ 30,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4 Floor
€ 45,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1 Floor
€ 43,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loc…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 6 Floor
€ 39,000
2 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
2 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 4 Floor
€ 53,000
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 6 Floor
€ 65,000
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 4 Floor
€ 38,500
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes . A good area, a pleasant price and a con…
2 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
2 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 5 Floor
€ 44,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient lo…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1 Floor
€ 35,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes. A good area, a pleasant price and a conv…
3 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
3 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 1 Floor
€ 60,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres, Lagjia nr. 13. A good area, a pleasant price and a …
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 11 Floor
€ 60,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
2 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
2 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 3 Floor
€ 63,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
2 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
2 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 4 Floor
€ 55,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5 Floor
€ 50,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location,…
2 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
2 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m² 9 Floor
€ 64,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location,…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5 Floor
€ 38,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes . A good area, a pleasant price and a con…
2 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
2 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 8 Floor
€ 55,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 50,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes . Furniture, household appliances - all i…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 3 Floor
€ 58,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes. Furniture, household appliances - all in…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 2 Floor
€ 33,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture is included in the price, if desired, you…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 4 Floor
€ 44,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes . Furniture, household appliances - all i…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3 Floor
€ 38,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes .The advantage of this apartment is its l…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 58,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture and household appliances are included. Th…

