Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Orikum, Albania

1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Orikum, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view in Orikum, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 5
€57,000

