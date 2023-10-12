Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

11 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with basement in Rinia, Albania
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with basement
Rinia, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
✅ 2-storey private house for sale ✅400 m2 ✅2000 m2 of land ✅Porto romano ✅170,000 euro…
€170,000
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Durres, Albania
Villa Villa 2 bathrooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
MODERN VILLA in HOLEM ⁇ म Has a built-up area of 370 m2. ⁇ 武 Plot area 350 m2. Organiz…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Durres, Albania
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 520 m²
  ✅️ Villa for sale ✅️ 2 floors + attic ✅️2+1 both floors furnished + unfurnished a…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Qerret, Albania
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Qerret, Albania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€450,000
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Durres, Albania
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Durres, Albania
Rooms 36
Area 1 944 m²
Number of floors 4
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with Online tour in Qerret, Albania
Villa 3 room villa with Online tour
Qerret, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
€156,000
Villa 3 room villa in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ishem, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Villa with sea view at Cape of Rodon for sale! The villa is located in the "Cape of Rodon…
€369,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Durres, Albania
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under con…
€450,000
Villa 2 room villa in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 2 room villa
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
-Turquoise Marina, the newest project, the resort between the blue sea and nature in Hamalla…
€450,000

