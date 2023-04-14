Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Northern Albania, Albania

Durres
5
Rashbull
2
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 45,000
Studio apartment with sea view and large terrace in Durres For sale studio apartment of 38 …
1 room studio apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 37,000
Studio apartment on Plepe, city of Durres Apartment in the city of Durres with partial reno…
1 room studio apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 40,000
Studio apartment in Beach area, Durres Studio apartment in Albania, the city of Durres. The…
1 room studio apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m²
€ 35,000
Studio apartment in Durres Studio apartment in the city of Durres near the sea. The apartme…
1 room studio apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m²
€ 29,000
Studio apartment in Durres Studio for sale in the Golem area of the city of Durres, 25m2 (a…
1 room studio apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Rashbull, Albania
1 bath 35 m² 1 Floor
€ 30,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
1 room studio apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 28,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Kavaai . Furniture household appliances are all included in…

Properties features in Northern Albania, Albania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir