Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Northern Albania, Albania

24 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 150,000
Sea view apartment in Golem, Durres Apartment with sea view 2 + 1 in the tourist area Golem…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 57,000
Apartment in the area of Beach, Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in Albania, the city of Durres is clo…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 60,000
Apartment in Beach area, Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in Albania, the city of Durres, close to th…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 70,000
Sea view apartment in Beach area, Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in Albania city of Durres. The apa…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 96,500
Apartment in Shkembi area, Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in the city of Durres, located on the 7th…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 100,000
Apartment in the center of Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Durres. The area of the …
3 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m²
€ 350,000
Large luxury apartment in Durres The apartment has been expensively renovated, has Italian …
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 46,000
Sea view apartment in Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in the Beach area of Durres. The area of the a…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 4 Floor
€ 58,000
  Sale of a secondary apartment. Furniture, household appliances are all included in t…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3 Floor
€ 75,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loc…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m² 6 Floor
€ 75,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes . A good area, a pleasant price and a con…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 7 Floor
€ 45,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 6 Floor
€ 65,000
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 4 Floor
€ 38,500
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes . A good area, a pleasant price and a con…
2 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
2 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 5 Floor
€ 44,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient lo…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 11 Floor
€ 60,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 4 Floor
€ 52,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
2 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
2 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m² 9 Floor
€ 64,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location,…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 58,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient lo…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 6 Floor
€ 60,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 50,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes . Furniture, household appliances - all i…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 58 m² 4 Floor
€ 52,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city . Furniture, household appliances - all included i…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1 Floor
€ 50,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes. Furniture household appliances are all i…
1 room apartmentin Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 6 Floor
€ 58,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes . Furniture, household appliances are all…

