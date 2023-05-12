Albania
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Northern Albania, Albania
Penthouse
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
109 m²
8
€ 70,850
2+1 apartment for sale -Located in the city center-3 mins away from Lungomare promenade and…
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3
2
125 m²
€ 97,377
Apartment in the house behind Parcelonos, Vlore Apartment for sale in a house behind Parcel…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
220 m²
4
€ 154,000
Are you looking for an apartment in the city center, in a quiet and private area? This is yo…
2 room apartment
Sarande, Albania
2
2
107 m²
2
€ 111,115
APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1+2 BALCONY WITH SEA VIEW, IN SARANDE. In Sarande, we sell apartment…
3 room apartment
Lanabregas-Shtepeza, Albania
4
2
120 m²
4/6
€ 150,968
Spacious apartment, 4 rooms 2 bathrooms. Apartmnet is facing south and has sun light all day
1 room studio apartment
Vlora, Albania
1
1
40 m²
3
€ 24,281
Studio up to Regina City Hotel,Lungomare,Vlore. .It has an surface of 40m2 and equpped with …
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
126 m²
8
€ 244,000
For Sale!!! VIP apartment Lungo Mare Vlore!!! Great solution for living in a resort town wit…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
54 m²
€ 59,399
Apartment in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 1 +1 in the center of Durres with part…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3
1
107 m²
4
€ 111,342
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2
1
48 m²
€ 43,494
Sea view apartment in Beach area, Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in the Beach area of Durres with s…
2 room apartment
Golem, Albania
3
1
100 m²
3
€ 56,649
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location,…
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 050 m²
€ 669,500
Villa for sale near Regina City with sea view. Villa is 7 min away the main street but in th…
