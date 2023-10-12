Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Shkallnur, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Shkallnur, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
Floor 9
Penthouse 2 + 1 with sea views in the Shkembi Kava region. The total area of 235 square mete…
€185,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 171 m²
Floor 9
Penthouse 2 + 1 on the 9th floor in a house with an elevator, with sea views. Total area of …
€240,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 10
2 + 1 Durres, the central part of the Beach area. 120 sq on the 10th floor with a terrace, s…
€138,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Durres, Albania
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Floor 10
€180,000
Penthouse with balcony, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
Penthouse with balcony, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 8
Penthouse with a pool in Durres. A two-story penthouse with a large veranda and pool is offe…
€192,000

