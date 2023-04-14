Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

Durres
110
Rashbull
36
Bashkia Durres
3
Apartment To archive
149 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 105,000
Large apartment with veranda in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 +2 in the cent…
3 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 70,000
Apartment on 0 floor in the center of Durres Apartment for sale in the center of Durres on …
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 45,000
Apartment in Golem district, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Golem district of Durrëm…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 121 m²
€ 95,000
Big apartment in Durres Apartment 2 +1 +2 in Albania, Durres. Apartment area 121m2 (116m2 o…
Apartmentin Durres, Albania
Apartment
Durres, Albania
178 m²
€ 150,000
6 studios on the second line, Durres For sale 6 studios in the Plazhi district of Durrë…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 90,000
Apartment in Durres, Plazhi district Offered for sale apartment 2 +1 in the district of Pla…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 62,000
Apartment in Plazi (Illiria), Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 in the district of Plazhi (Ill…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 40,000
Apartment in Plazhi (Illiria), Durres Apartments for sale 1 +1 in the district of Plazhi (I…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 49,000
Apartment in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 1 +1 in the center of Durres near the …
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 45,000
Apartment in the district of Shkembi and Kavaya, Durres Apartment for sale 1+1 in the distr…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 60,000
Apartment in Golem district, Durres Offered for sale 1+1 apartment, Golem district, Durres.…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 89,000
Apartment with garage in Durres Apartment for sale 1 +1 together with a garage in Durres. T…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 49,000
Apartment in Golem neighborhood, Durres Offered for sale 1+1 apartment in Golem district, D…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 110,000
Apartment with terrace 20m2 in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 + 2 + terrace 2…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 67,000
Apartment with good repair in the Plazhi, Durres  1+1 apartment for sale in Albania ci…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 62,000
Apartment with a sea view in the Plazhi district, Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 in the Bea…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 60,000
Apartment in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 1 +1 in the center of Durres with part…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 64,000
Apartment in Golem district, Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 in Golem district of Durres. Th…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 33,000
Apartment in Shkozet, Durres Apartment for sale 1 +1 area Shkozet Durres. The area of the a…
3 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 70,000
Large apartment in the district of Shkembi and Kavaya, Durres Apartment for sale 3 +1 in th…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 53,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres Apartments for sale 1 +1 in Albania, Durres. The area of the ap…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 99 m²
€ 85,000
Apartments with a veranda in a complex in Durres Apartment for sale 2 + 1 + veranda with fu…
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 50,000
Apartments in Plazhi area, Durres Apartment for sale 1 + 1 in the area Plazhi (Illyria) of …
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 53 m²
€ 47,000
Apartment in Plazhi area, Durres Apartment for sale 2 + 1 + 2 in a bathroom with a sea view…
1 room studio apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 45,000
Studio apartment with sea view and large terrace in Durres For sale studio apartment of 38 …
1 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 45,000
Apartment in Plazhi area, Durres Apartment for sale 1 + 1 in the area Plazhi city of Durres…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 110,000
Apartment with good repair in Plazhi area, Durres Apartment for sale 2 + 1 in the area Plaz…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 50,000
Apartment in Shkembi and Kavaja area, Durres Apartment for sale 2 + 1 in the Shkembi and Ka…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 50,000
Apartment in Shkembi and Kavaja area, Durres Apartment for sale 2 + 1 in the Shkembi and Ka…
2 room apartmentin Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 177 m²
€ 80,000
Sea view apartment in Shkembi and Kavaja area, Durres Apartment for sale 2 + 1 in the Shkem…

