Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Lushnja
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lushnja, Albania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Lushnja, Albania
House
Lushnja, Albania
Area 146 m²
Farm for sell in Lushnje. Land (truall) 450m2 +private house 146 m2. The land is all planted…
€80,000

Properties features in Lushnja, Albania

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir