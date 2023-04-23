Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Korçë County, Albania

1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4 Floor
€ 30,736
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
1 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 6/5 Floor
€ 63,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 107,090
Apartment with terrace 20m2 in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 + 2 + terrace 2…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 7 Floor
€ 80,931
1 room apartment in Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4 Floor
€ 42,809
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
84 m²
€ 95,700
Super option for investment, Bar, office, shop, Salon - buying now commercial real estate (b…
2 room apartment in Himare, Albania
2 room apartment
Himare, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1 Floor
€ 44,413
1 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 42,727
Apartment in Motta cafe area in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in the Motta cafe area of Vlorë.…
1 room apartment in Rashbull, Albania
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 6 Floor
€ 55,809
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes . Furniture, household appliances are all…
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
54 m² 4 Floor
€ 45,900
New complex under construction located in the center of Orikum ,only 3 minutes away from the…
1 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 94,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
580 m²
€ 300,000
Private 3 floors building. Located at the former Italian consulate near the historic area. I…

