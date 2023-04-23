Albania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Albania
New houses in Albania
All new buildings in Albania
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Albania
Residential
Apartment in Albania
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Albania
Villa
Land in Albania
Luxury Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Albania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Albania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Albania
Southern Albania
Korçë County
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Korçë County, Albania
Pogradec
1
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4 Floor
€ 30,736
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
6/5 Floor
€ 63,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 107,090
Apartment with terrace 20m2 in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 + 2 + terrace 2…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
7 Floor
€ 80,931
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4 Floor
€ 42,809
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
84 m²
€ 95,700
Super option for investment, Bar, office, shop, Salon - buying now commercial real estate (b…
2 room apartment
Himare, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
1 Floor
€ 44,413
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 42,727
Apartment in Motta cafe area in Vlore Apartment 1 + 1 in the Motta cafe area of Vlorë.…
1 room apartment
Rashbull, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
6 Floor
€ 55,809
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes . Furniture, household appliances are all…
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
54 m²
4 Floor
€ 45,900
New complex under construction located in the center of Orikum ,only 3 minutes away from the…
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 94,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
580 m²
€ 300,000
Private 3 floors building. Located at the former Italian consulate near the historic area. I…
Properties features in Korçë County, Albania
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map