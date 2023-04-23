Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Korçë County, Albania

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
1 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 7 Floor
€ 35,677
Apartment 1+1  for sale near Porcelanosa, Trans-Balkan. The entrance is located on the …
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 58,413
Apartment in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 1 +1 in the center of Durres with part…
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
54 m² 4 Floor
€ 45,900
New complex under construction located in the center of Orikum ,only 3 minutes away from the…
2 room apartment in Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
2 room apartment
Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m² 5 Floor
€ 116,954
S460 Lungo Mare Embankment. Beautiful Adriatic beaches across the street. One of the bes…
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
68 m² 1 Floor
€ 68,000
Opportunity, Apartment for sale in Lungomare promenade. Just 1 minute away from  beach, the …
2 room apartment in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment
Vlora, Albania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 50,840
S587 Apartment 2 + 1 + 2 bathrooms + 3 balloons. The apartment is located in the city on …
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
119 m²
€ 350,000
The villa is made of two floors The first floor has 3 bedrooms 2 toilets 2 kitchens and 4 b…
1 room apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 6 Floor
€ 51,198
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
58 m² 8 Floor
€ 86,250
Apartment 1+1 for sale,positioned on the 8th floor of a new high quality building recently f…
1 room apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 2 Floor
€ 48,300
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient locat…
2 room apartment in Orikum, Albania
2 room apartment
Orikum, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 65,000
App 2+1 furnished in the area of ​​Orikum-Vlore.65,000 Euros!!!
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
110 m² 3 Floor
€ 69,600
Apartment 2 + 1 with a good layout is located on the 3 floor of a 10-storey building.  The t…

