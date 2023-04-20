Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Korçë County

Residential properties for sale in Korçë County, Albania

Pogradec
1
1 property total found
4 room housein Pogradec, Albania
4 room house
Pogradec, Albania
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 400,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Korçë County, Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir