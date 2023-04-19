Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Tirana County
  5. Kavaje

Residential properties for sale in Kavaje, Albania

2 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Qerret, Albania
1 room apartment
Qerret, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 2 Floor
€ 53,500
We offer studio apartments for sale in Qerret near the Brilliant Hotel. The studio has a to…
2 room apartmentin Qerret, Albania
2 room apartment
Qerret, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 2 Floor
€ 121,550
We offer a 2+1 apartment for sale in Qerret near the Brilliant Hotel. The apartment has a t…

