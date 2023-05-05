Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Himare
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Himare, Albania

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Dhermi, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 59,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir