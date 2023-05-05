Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Himare
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Himare, Albania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Himare, Albania
1 room apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 132,000
2 room apartment in Dhermi, Albania
2 room apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 271,200
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir