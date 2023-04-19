Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Himare
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Himare, Albania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartmentin Himare, Albania
Apartment
Himare, Albania
37 m² 3 Floor
€ 45,900
Studios for sale in Himara, near the sea. The studio has an area of 30.6 m2  and 37.8 m2 of …
Apartmentin Dhermi, Albania
Apartment
Dhermi, Albania
117 m² 2 Floor
€ 269,000
Apartment 3+1+2 at Santorini Residence in Dhermi! Located on Drymades Beach, the Drymades Vi…
2 room apartmentin Palase, Albania
2 room apartment
Palase, Albania
2 bath 455 m² 1 Floor
€ 345,000
We sell Apartment 2+1+2 in Green Coast Resort. The apartment is located on the first fl…
1 room apartmentin Dhermi, Albania
1 room apartment
Dhermi, Albania
1 bath 86 m² 1 Floor
€ 240,800
Located on Drymades Beach, the Drymades Village holiday resort consists of a series of terra…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir