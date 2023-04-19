Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Himare

Residential properties for sale in Himare, Albania

4 properties total found
Apartmentin Himare, Albania
Apartment
Himare, Albania
37 m² 3 Floor
€ 45,900
Studios for sale in Himara, near the sea. The studio has an area of 30.6 m2  and 37.8 m2 of …
Apartmentin Dhermi, Albania
Apartment
Dhermi, Albania
117 m² 2 Floor
€ 269,000
Apartment 3+1+2 at Santorini Residence in Dhermi! Located on Drymades Beach, the Drymades Vi…
2 room apartmentin Palase, Albania
2 room apartment
Palase, Albania
2 bath 455 m² 1 Floor
€ 345,000
We sell Apartment 2+1+2 in Green Coast Resort. The apartment is located on the first fl…
1 room apartmentin Dhermi, Albania
1 room apartment
Dhermi, Albania
1 bath 86 m² 1 Floor
€ 240,800
Located on Drymades Beach, the Drymades Village holiday resort consists of a series of terra…
