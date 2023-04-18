Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Fier County

Residential properties for sale in Fier County, Albania

Lushnja
1
Roskovec
1
4 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
3 room apartment
Golem, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 4 Floor
€ 55,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
1 room apartmentin Golem, Albania
1 room apartment
Golem, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 2 Floor
€ 47,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
Apartmentin Roskovec, Albania
Apartment
Roskovec, Albania
140 m²
€ 179,000
Private villa located in Roskovec, a city and municipality in Fier County, in south-central …
Apartmentin Lushnja, Albania
Apartment
Lushnja, Albania
146 m²
€ 94,000
Farm for sell in Lushnje. Land (truall) 450m2 +private house 146 m2. The land is all planted…

Properties features in Fier County, Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir