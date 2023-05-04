Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Tirana County
  5. Farke
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Farke, Albania

1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Mullet, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Mullet, Albania
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 430 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 420,000
Luxury villa for sale in Tirana

Properties features in Farke, Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
