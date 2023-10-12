Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Durres
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Durres, Albania

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Durres, Albania
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Durres, Albania
Rooms 36
Area 1 944 m²
Number of floors 4
€850,000

Properties features in Durres, Albania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir