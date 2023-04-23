Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Durres, Albania

1 room studio apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 45,000
Studio apartment with sea view and large terrace in Durres For sale studio apartment of 38 …
1 room studio apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 37,000
Studio apartment on Plepe, city of Durres Apartment in the city of Durres with partial reno…
1 room studio apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 40,000
Studio apartment in Beach area, Durres Studio apartment in Albania, the city of Durres. The…
1 room studio apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m²
€ 35,000
Studio apartment in Durres Studio apartment in the city of Durres near the sea. The apartme…
1 room studio apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m²
€ 29,000
Studio apartment in Durres Studio for sale in the Golem area of the city of Durres, 25m2 (a…

Properties features in Durres, Albania

