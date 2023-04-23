Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Durrës County
  5. Durres

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Durres, Albania

16 properties total found
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 3 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 9 Floor
€ 45,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 150,000
Sea view apartment in Golem, Durres Apartment with sea view 2 + 1 in the tourist area Golem…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 57,000
Apartment in the area of Beach, Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in Albania, the city of Durres is clo…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 60,000
Apartment in Beach area, Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in Albania, the city of Durres, close to th…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 70,000
Sea view apartment in Beach area, Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in Albania city of Durres. The apa…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 96,500
Apartment in Shkembi area, Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in the city of Durres, located on the 7th…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 100,000
Apartment in the center of Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Durres. The area of the …
3 room apartment in Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m²
€ 350,000
Large luxury apartment in Durres The apartment has been expensively renovated, has Italian …
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 46,000
Sea view apartment in Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in the Beach area of Durres. The area of the a…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 4 Floor
€ 58,000
  Sale of a secondary apartment. Furniture, household appliances are all included in t…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 4 Floor
€ 52,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 58,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient lo…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 6 Floor
€ 60,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 58 m² 4 Floor
€ 52,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city . Furniture, household appliances - all included i…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1 Floor
€ 50,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes. Furniture household appliances are all i…

Properties features in Durres, Albania

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir