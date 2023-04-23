Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Durres, Albania

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 137 m²
€ 350,000
Large luxury apartment in Durres The apartment has been expensively renovated, has Italian …
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 4 Floor
€ 58,000
  Sale of a secondary apartment. Furniture, household appliances are all included in t…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 6 Floor
€ 38,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city of Durres. Furniture and household appliances are …
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 4 Floor
€ 57,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Golem . Furniture, household appliances are all included in…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m² 7 Floor
€ 62,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city . Furniture and household appliances are all inclu…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 3 Floor
€ 60,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city of Durres. Furniture and household appliances are …

