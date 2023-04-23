Albania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Albania
New houses in Albania
All new buildings in Albania
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Albania
Residential
Apartment in Albania
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Albania
Villa
Land in Albania
Luxury Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Albania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Albania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Albania
Northern Albania
Durrës County
Durres
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Durres, Albania
Apartment
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
3 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
9 Floor
€ 45,000
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 150,000
Sea view apartment in Golem, Durres Apartment with sea view 2 + 1 in the tourist area Golem…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 57,000
Apartment in the area of Beach, Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in Albania, the city of Durres is clo…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
€ 60,000
Apartment in Beach area, Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in Albania, the city of Durres, close to th…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 70,000
Sea view apartment in Beach area, Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in Albania city of Durres. The apa…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
€ 96,500
Apartment in Shkembi area, Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in the city of Durres, located on the 7th…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
€ 100,000
Apartment in the center of Durres Apartment 2 + 1 in the center of Durres. The area of the …
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
137 m²
€ 350,000
Large luxury apartment in Durres The apartment has been expensively renovated, has Italian …
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 46,000
Sea view apartment in Durres Apartment 1 + 1 in the Beach area of Durres. The area of the a…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
4 Floor
€ 58,000
Sale of a secondary apartment. Furniture, household appliances are all included in t…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
4 Floor
€ 52,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient location, …
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 58,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres . A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient lo…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
6 Floor
€ 60,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Durres. A good area, a pleasant price and a convenient loca…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
58 m²
4 Floor
€ 52,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in the city . Furniture, household appliances - all included i…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
1 Floor
€ 50,000
Sale of a secondary apartment in Shkembi i Kavajes. Furniture household appliances are all i…
Properties features in Durres, Albania
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map