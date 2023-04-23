Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Durrës County
  5. Durres
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Durres, Albania

132 properties total found
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 4 Floor
€ 60,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 7 Floor
€ 82,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 3 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 3 Floor
€ 60,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 6 Floor
€ 110,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 9 Floor
€ 45,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 53 m² 5 Floor
€ 47,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 2 Floor
€ 50,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3 Floor
€ 67,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 5 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 8 Floor
€ 49,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 6
€ 39,500
3 room apartment in Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 5 Floor
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m² 7 Floor
€ 85,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 5 Floor
€ 55,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 10 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 51,000
Apartment in Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in the city of Durres. The area of the apartment…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 85,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 +2 in Albania city Durres. Plazhi area …
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 55,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Albania city of Durres. District Plaz…
3 room apartment in Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 195,000
Apartment with a sea view in Durres Apartment for sale 3 +1 +2 in the district of Volga, Du…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 55,000
We offer you to buy apartment 1 + 1 in Albania, the city of Durres. The apartment is located…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 47,000
Apartment in Golem district, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Golem district of Durres near…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 105,000
Large apartment with veranda in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 +2 in the cent…
3 room apartment in Durres, Albania
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 70,000
Apartment on 0 floor in the center of Durres Apartment for sale in the center of Durres on …
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 45,000
Apartment in Golem district, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Golem district of Durrëm…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 121 m²
€ 95,000
Big apartment in Durres Apartment 2 +1 +2 in Albania, Durres. Apartment area 121m2 (116m2 o…
Apartment in Durres, Albania
Apartment
Durres, Albania
178 m²
€ 150,000
6 studios on the second line, Durres For sale 6 studios in the Plazhi district of Durrë…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 90,000
Apartment in Durres, Plazhi district Offered for sale apartment 2 +1 in the district of Pla…
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 62,000
Apartment in Plazi (Illiria), Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 in the district of Plazhi (Ill…
1 room apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 40,000
Apartment in Plazhi (Illiria), Durres Apartments for sale 1 +1 in the district of Plazhi (I…

