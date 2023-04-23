Albania
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Albania
New houses in Albania
All new buildings in Albania
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Albania
Residential
Apartment in Albania
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Albania
Villa
Land in Albania
Luxury Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Commercial
All commercial properties in Albania
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Albania
Find an Agent in Albania
Real estate agencies in Albania
Agents in Albania
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Albania
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Albania
Northern Albania
Durrës County
Durres
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Durres, Albania
Apartment
Clear all
132 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
4 Floor
€ 60,000
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
7 Floor
€ 82,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
3 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
3 Floor
€ 60,000
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
6 Floor
€ 110,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
9 Floor
€ 45,000
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
53 m²
5 Floor
€ 47,000
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
2 Floor
€ 50,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
3 Floor
€ 67,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
5 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
8 Floor
€ 49,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 39,500
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
5 Floor
€ 195,000
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
111 m²
7 Floor
€ 85,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
5 Floor
€ 55,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
10 Floor
€ 45,000
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 51,000
Apartment in Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in the city of Durres. The area of the apartment…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
€ 85,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 +2 in Albania city Durres. Plazhi area …
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 55,000
Apartment in Plazhi, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Albania city of Durres. District Plaz…
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 195,000
Apartment with a sea view in Durres Apartment for sale 3 +1 +2 in the district of Volga, Du…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 55,000
We offer you to buy apartment 1 + 1 in Albania, the city of Durres. The apartment is located…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 47,000
Apartment in Golem district, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Golem district of Durres near…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 105,000
Large apartment with veranda in the center of Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 +2 in the cent…
3 room apartment
Durres, Albania
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 70,000
Apartment on 0 floor in the center of Durres Apartment for sale in the center of Durres on …
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
€ 45,000
Apartment in Golem district, Durres 1+1 apartment for sale in Golem district of Durrëm…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
121 m²
€ 95,000
Big apartment in Durres Apartment 2 +1 +2 in Albania, Durres. Apartment area 121m2 (116m2 o…
Apartment
Durres, Albania
178 m²
€ 150,000
6 studios on the second line, Durres For sale 6 studios in the Plazhi district of Durrë…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 90,000
Apartment in Durres, Plazhi district Offered for sale apartment 2 +1 in the district of Pla…
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
€ 62,000
Apartment in Plazi (Illiria), Durres Apartment for sale 2 +1 in the district of Plazhi (Ill…
1 room apartment
Durres, Albania
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 40,000
Apartment in Plazhi (Illiria), Durres Apartments for sale 1 +1 in the district of Plazhi (I…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Durres, Albania
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map